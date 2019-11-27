Technavio has been monitoring the global beer market and the market is poised to grow by USD 97.1 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium beers. In addition, the rising demand for low-alcohol beer is anticipated to further boost the growth of the beer market.

The demand for premium varieties of beer and craft beers is increasing among consumers due to the rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies. Consumers prefer premium beer and craft beers over local beer products because of their taste, brand name, and authenticity. This is encouraging international and regional macro breweries and microbreweries to introduce new premium varieties of craft beer products such as pale ale, stout, and IPA. Thus, the increasing demand for premium beers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Beer Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business across the segments: North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers beer products through the brand name, Asahi Super Dry.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Carlsberg Breweries AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates under various business segments, namely Western Europe, Asia, and Eastern Europe. The company offers beer products through local brand names Okocim and Dali.

Diageo Plc

Diageo Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: North America, Europe and Turkey, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean. The company offers beer products through the brand names, Tusker, Meta Beer, Guinness, Harp, and Senator.

Heineken NV

Heineken NV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office Other/eliminations.

Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

On-trade

Off-trade

Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

