The court deferred a hearing of the second case with Huawei claiming that was due to insufficient evidence of patent infringement. The European Patent Office has revoked SolarEdge's inverter multi-level topology patent and the Israeli company said it intends to challenge both decisions.With the German regional court that is conducting two patent claims made by Israeli inverter maker SolarEdge against Huawei having ruled in favor of the Chinese company in one suit, Huawei has claimed the decision to defer a hearing on the second case was made because of a lack of evidence to support that claim. ...

