LONDON, Nov 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Nike in China, Skittles in the US, Corona in Australia, and The Economist in the UK are among the 20 shortlisted papers in the Effective Channel Integration category of the WARC Media Awards 2019.Organised annually by WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, this international awards scheme recognises communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results and examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.Looking at how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness, the Effective Channel Integration category is currently being judged by an international panel of media planning experts, chaired by Americo Campos Silva, Global Head of Integrated Brand, Shell.The shortlist is made up of a wide range of sectors, including food, household & domestic, media & publishing, pharma & healthcare and retail. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the shortlist with 12 papers, followed by the Americas and EMEA with four each.Shortlisted for the Effective Channel Integration category, WARC Media Awards 2019, are:- Wave of Waste - Corona - AB InBev - PHD Media - Australia- Buckethead Army - KFC - Yum! Brands - MediaCom, Ogilvy Australia - Australia- The Best 'Freekend' Christmas Ever! - Skinny - Spark NZ - PHD New Zealand, Platform29 - New Zealand- The Broadway Musical - Skittles - Mars - MediaCom - United States- Thrush The Musical - Canesten - Bayer - PHD Media Australia - Australia- The Mekong Connection - Sunlight - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam - Vietnam- Cross-channel Measurement - Shell - Shell Fuels - MediaCom - Hong Kong- There's Milk Here - Quebec Milk Producers - Touche! - Canada- Warning - Do Not Attempt - Sport Chek - FGL Sports - Touche! - Canada- The 24-Hour Magazine of Natural Beauties - Dove - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam, T&A Ogilvy - Vietnam- A mission to Cut Sick Days by Half - Lifebuoy - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam - Vietnam- Crunchy Sounds Challenge - Lay's - PepsiCo - Mindshare - China- World Cup - The Economist - The Economist Group - Proximity London - United Kingdom- Hungry Puffs - Foodbank WA - The Brand Agency - Australia- Brighter Homes, Brighter Kids - Dulux - AkzoNobel - MediaCom China - China- Al Umobuwah - Putting 'Mum' into 'Parenthood' - Babyshop - Landmark Group - FP7 McCann Dubai - Middle East & North Africa- World Without Walls - Babyshop - Landmark Group - FP7 McCann Dubai - Middle East & North Africa- Kyrie5 - Reinventing the 'Sneakerdrop' - Nike - Mindshare China - China- Politics Tamed - The Times & The Sunday Times - News UK - m/SIX, Pulse Creative - United Kingdom- 4:25 Hunger Bar Launch - Oh Henry! - The Hershey Company - UM Canada, Anomaly - CanadaThe WARC Media Awards are a comprehensive set of awards covering four categories: Effective Channel Integration, Best Use of Data (shortlist already announced: https://www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=data), Effective Use of Tech, and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships. The top winning papers - Grands Prix and Special Awards - will share a total prize fund of $40,000. The remaining two shortlists will be announced over the next few weeks.For more information on the WARC Media Awards and the Effective Channel Integration shortlist view on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=channel_integration.About WARC- advertising evidence, insights and best practiceWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.