Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555869 ISIN: DE0005558696 Ticker-Symbol: PGN 
Tradegate
27.11.19
12:53 Uhr
12,580 Euro
+0,120
+0,96 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,440
12,580
12:33
12,440
12,580
12:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PARAGON
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA12,580+0,96 %