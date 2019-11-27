Against a more uncertain political and economic backdrop, Picton produced a solid performance in H120 with a positive 2.8% NAV total return built off a good property portfolio performance. A significant refurbishment programme dampened income and recurring earnings as expected, but dividend cover remains strong. Portfolio positioning (more than 80% in the well-performing industrial and office sectors), moderate gearing and significant potential to increase income by leasing refurbished space at completion are positive indicators for future performance.

