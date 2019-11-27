Affilired Affilired incorporates Denomatic, a Digital Marketing agency specializing in Programmatic Advertising 27-Nov-2019 / 10:50 CET/CEST Affilired incorporates Denomatic, a Digital Marketing agency specializing in Programmatic Advertising Affilired, the first Travel Performance Marketing Agency, becomes a 360 online Marketing Agency with the integration of Denomatic Mallorca, Spain Diego Gomila, CEO of Affilired [1], announced the incorporation of Denomatic [2] into Affilired. This merger creates a consolidated team of more than 40 multidisciplinary professionals, specializing in the different areas of digital marketing originally covered by the two agencies. For over 10 years, Affilired has specialized in offering Performance Marketing Services aimed at the travel sector. The company concentrates on boosting the direct online sales of more than 200 international clients and has generated in excess of 100 million euros in bookings for its clients so far this year. In recent years, Programmatic Advertising has become increasingly important to the management of campaigns handled by Affilired. Throughout this time, Denomatic has positioned itself as a great Programmatic Advertising partner, driving increasingly improved results in all the campaigns they've collaborated on. Denomatic [1], a Digital Marketing agency created in 2015, has a solid portfolio of 173 clients in the travel sector, including the management of 2300 campaigns created for hotels, generating more than 32 million euros in sales in the last year alone. The agency specializes in the management of campaigns in the main online paid advertising channels. Denomatic services will be now added to Affilired's portfolio, allowing the company to expand and diversify the levels of services and solutions it offers to current and potential customers. With this merger, Affilired will go from being a Performance Marketing agency specializing only in the travel sector, to become a 360 Online Marketing Agency. This incorporation of Denomatic into Affilired aims to take advantage of the differing specializations of each company. Together , the new combined organization will be more successful at helping companies compete in a wider variety of sectors within the competitive online world. Diego Gomila [3] explained "that we have incorporated Denomatic to consolidate this company and to take advantage of synergies, allowing us to become more competitive by offering a greater range of services, both for Affilired customers and for those from any other sector." Adriana Area [4], Denomatic Managing Director: "With the incorporation of Denomatic into the Affilired group we have consolidated ourselves as a 360 digital agency providing a comprehensive and quality service. We have the tools, the knowledge and the passion to get the most out of any budget. " Affilired [1] is a leading Travel Performance Marketing Agency. Experts in increasing direct sales and boosting brand exposure. Denomatic [1] is a Digital Marketing Agency, specializing in Programmatic Advertising and Paid Advertising Channels. Contact Details Ana Carmona MarCom Director +34 971 908 803 Attachment Document title: Affilired Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WPYCRTMGUF [5] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 922335 27-Nov-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=29cfb8d6fa69d74153f8fc525425d2b1&application_id=922335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=327c4fc8284bdb103ca449c5f86c298d&application_id=922335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:diego@affilired.com 4: mailto:adriana.area@denomatic.com 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=355945b32e0c1bb5489a0f15c2c86638&application_id=922335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

