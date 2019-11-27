Ashley Wilde Group Proceedings Against BCPL

HATFIELD, England, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2017, Ashley Wilde Group issued proceedings against BCPL t/a By Caprice alleging that Caprice's "Amore" product was an infringement of AWG's "Evangeline" design, which was an original design for bedding created in AWGL's design studio.

The Court proceedings were defended by Caprice and the trial of the action was heard in the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court on 9 / 10 October 2019. The Court found in favour of Caprice. However, AWG is currently considering an appeal.

Mr Ashley Brodin, CEO of AWG, said:

"As a leading global textiles company, that has over six decades of experience, Ashley Wilde Group invest heavily in our design capability and will always take the necessary steps to protect the integrity of our unique designs. As a family company, our reputation is paramount and we will continue to offer first-class design, style, innovation and service. With an impressive portfolio of fabrics and world-leading international lifestyle and celebrity home brands, AWG stands proud to continue to offer products that consumers will love."