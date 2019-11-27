The PV facility was completed a month and a half ahead of schedule by Saudi energy company ACWA Power. The project will sell power at $0.0236/kWh.Saudi energy group ACWA has announced the completion of the 300 MW Sakaka solar project. The plant, Saudi Arabia's second operational solar park, was grid connected a month and a half ahead of schedule and has begun a commercial operation pilot phase, ACWA announced in a press release. "The solar project has established a 100% local employment rate within the first year of operation, with 90% of the workforce comprised by the youth of [the] Al Jouf ...

