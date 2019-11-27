The latest M17-13M visualiser offers the crispest texts, bright images and vivid colours

AVer Europe has announced the launch of the M17-13M, its new mechanical arm visualiser, to the UK market. Boasting a 13-megapixel camera, 35.2X total zoom and full HD quality, the M17-13M offers one of the highest visualiser specifications available to education institutions to transform teaching and learning practices.

Operating as a document camera with impressive angle control, the M17-13M visualiser enables users to capture the best image clarity and detail. The onboard annotation capability provides users with the opportunity to add notes, highlight important information or add captions to presentation material easily, making explaining a tricky concept or a key point to a classroom simple.

Designed with a fully adjustable neck and head, the M17-13M visualiser can rotate, swivel, expand and collapse for the perfect angle to display presentation materials, including paper or 3D models. Its versatile compact design means it can be neatly folded away, making it ideal for quick storage or sharing between classrooms and practitioners. The product is bundled with AVER's A+ Suite classroom software for visualisers and comes with a five-year warranty.

The M17-13M offers live video at 60fps and its one touch recording function means that users can record entire lessons to review with the class or provide to absent students or substitute teachers. Additionally, users can live stream the video to enable classes to be held remotely, increasing engagement and ensuring all learners are up to date on the lesson at hand.

"The M17-13M has the capability to transform the learning experience, providing new opportunities for teachers to increase collaboration, creativity and engagement in teaching," said Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing. "The specification for this visualiser is unparalleled and offers a fantastic combination of quality, versatility and functionality."

AVer M17-13M MSRP is £419 ex VAT. For more information please visit www.avereurope.com.

About AVer Europe

