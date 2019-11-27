Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
27.11.19
13:25 Uhr
154,46 Euro
+0,94
+0,61 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,06
154,22
14:24
154,00
154,16
14:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3M
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY154,46+0,61 %
CARDINAL HEALTH INC49,795+1,26 %