Technavio has been monitoring the global wound closure strips market and the market is poised to grow by USD 70.05 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 146-page research report with TOC on "Wound Closure Strips Market Analysis Report by Product (Elastic wound closure strips, Reinforced wound closure strips, and Other wound closure strips), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the higher preference for wound closure strips over alternatives. In addition, innovative marketing strategies of vendors are anticipated to further boost the growth of the wound closure strips market.

Wound closure strips are an effective alternative to sutures or staples for wound closure since they involve comparatively lesser pain, faster closure time, lower risk of tissue strangulation, and lower tissue trauma. The use of wound closure strips also results in better cosmetic outcomes, achieved by minimizing the scar tissue upon healing. Further, these strips are associated with a lower infection rate and are easy to apply. On top of that, they prove to be cost-effective since they eliminate the need for follow-up visits to the doctor.

Major Five Wound Closure Strips Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of wound closure strips including 3M Steri-Strip Antimicrobial Skin Closures and 3M Steri-Strip Reinforced Adhesive Skin Closures.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers an adhesive wound closure strip, Curi-Strip, which is free of reinforcing filaments.

DermaRite Industries LLC

DermaRite Industries LLC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments, namely Skin care, Wound care, and Nutritional products. The company offers StayStrips, which are flexible, air permeable wound closure strips.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

DeRoyal Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopedic, Patient care, Surgical, and Wound care. The company offers Episeal, which is a wound closure strip indicated for use in surgical wounds.

Dynarex Corp.

Dynarex Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Disposable Medical Products and Durable Medical Equipment. The company offers SecureStrip Adhesive Wound Closures and Butterfly Wound Closure Sterile.

Wound Closure Strips Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Elastic wound closure strips

Reinforced wound closure strips

Other wound closure strips

Wound Closure Strips Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

