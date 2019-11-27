Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Researchers Receive Recognition for Recent Scientific Publications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce several scientific recognitions.

The recognition from three scientific institutes emphasizes the strong science-based technology that the Company possesses, verifying that Theralase's Ruthenium-based PDCs are leading the pack in terms of performance of Photo Dynamic Therapy ("PDT") metal based PDCs to become the next viable option for treating various cancers, suggesting a major change in the way various cancers are treated in the future.

The review article, titled "Metal-Based photosensitizers for photodynamic therapy - the future of multimodal oncology?", is available online at www.sciencedirect.com and will be published in a special issue of Current Opinion in Chemical Biology entitled Next Generation Therapeutics, Volume 56, June 2020. The article verifies that the Company's lead PDC TLD-1433 has strong scientific support, is highly advanced in clinical studies and may become the next "gold standard" cancer treatment.

Gilles Gasser, Ph.D., Principal Investigator, Chimie ParisTech, Université Paris Sciences et Lettres ("PSL"), stated: "In this article, we take the Ruthenium-based agent TLD-1433 developed by Theralase as an example to discuss the use of metal complexes as photosensitizers for PDT. While metal complexes are heavily employed as chemotherapeutics against cancer, their use in PDT is still at its infancy despite their great photophysical properties; however; the entry into Phase II of TLD-1433 against Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") paves the way for the development of other metal-based photosensitizers."

Sherri McFarland, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Chemistry University of Texas at Arlington, stated: "It's an honour to be a part of this special issue on the topic of Next Generation Therapeutics. Theralase's TLD-1433 has been clinically proven to be a leading PDC in a Phase Ib NMIBC clinical study and may very well lead the way for future clinical investigations using PDT and development of the next generation PDCs."

On November 15th, Dr. McFarland was an invited lecturer and presented research titled "A ruthenium complex as a photodynamic therapy agent in a phase II clinical trial against cancer" at the Metals in Medicine Workshop, Chimie ParisTech, PSL University. The presentation discussed PDT as an emerging modality in oncology treatments, with the scientific discovery of metal based PDCs and the promising properties of the Ruthenium-based TLD-1433 used in Theralase's Phase II NMIBC clinical study ("Study II").

Lothar Lilge, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, University Health Network ("UHN") and Professor, Medical Biophysics, University of Toronto presented research titled "How to personalize photodynamic therapy treatment: From dose definition to an actual plan" at Chimie ParisTech, PSL University on November 12th. The presentation highlighted the significance of utilizing a chemist, pharmacologist and physicist to work together in order to advance PDT for cancer treatments.

Dr. Lilge stated: "Through a variety of ongoing clinical trials in oncology, including Theralase's Study II, PDT has been gaining increased traction. As a leading example of combining the industry defining science and technology, Theralase is continuously improving the quality of PDT treatment with TLD-1433 and the optimized TLC-3200 laser system. The future of advanced PDT in cancer treatment will need to be robust and personalized."

The Company was also honoured to be awarded the Best Poster at the American Urological Association ("AUA") Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, which was published on AUA news magazine in their October 2019 issue. The research poster titled "Improving the Safety and Efficacy of Photodynamic Therapy for NMIBC" discussed the PDT treatment procedure, its improvement throughout history and how Theralase's modification of PDT delivered strong safety and efficacy in a Phase Ib NMIBC clinical study.

Arkady Mandel MD, Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer at Theralase, stated: "It is exciting to witness Theralase's scientific and clinical research being widely recognized by prominent scientific and clinical organizations, internationally. These publications support the robustness of Theralase's technology and the clear advantages of using TLD-1433 in the treatment of NMIBC, indicating tremendous clinical and financial upside in Theralase's Ruthenium-based PDCs for treating other cancers. The success of Theralase's Phase Ib clinical study is a concrete example that PDT may soon play a significant role in the way oncology treatments are delivered in the future."

Study II Update

Theralase is conducting a Phase II NMIBC clinical study with 3 Canadian study sites where, 4 patients have been treated at UHN in Toronto and 1 patient treated at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal. When the Phase II NMIBC clinical study is well underway with the majority of the approximately 20 study sites open and recruiting patients, the Company expects to expand the breadth of indications by investigating an additional cancer in a Phase Ib clinical study.

