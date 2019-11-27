Global Vehicle Leasing Industry - Top Growth Opportunities Revealed: What You Need to Know Now

Emergence of new leasing models to ease adoption of EVs into the fleet markets, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New mobility models such as electric vehicle (EV) leasing, private leasing, and used vehicle leasing solutions are set to transform the global fleet leasing market, creating tremendous growth opportunities in the process. OEMs are aggressively pursuing new EV leasing solutions and are pushing leasing companies to consider new business models facilitating the adoption of EVs by the fleet market.

In a new interactive webinar, "Global Vehicle Leasing Industry: Top Growth Opportunities Revealed," taking place on Thursday, 12 December 2019, at 15:00 GMT/10:00 EST, Abishek Narayanan, Program Manager, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan, will discuss the key trends impacting the future of the leasing industry and the new market solutions disrupting the sector.

Key benefits of attending this live briefing:

Identify growth opportunities in the leasing industry ecosystem

Learn best practices for targeting the customer segments and differentiating the product offering to expand market share

Find out about other mobility solutions that are growing in demand and competing with traditional leasing solutions

"Operational leasing will continue to be the preferred funding solution and will drive the growth of company car fleets in 2020," noted Narayanan. "Sales growth will come from Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, reinforced by stable growth in the BRICS countries and North America."

The global company car leasing market has seen stable growth this year and is expected to conclude with a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 2.1% and unit sales of 7.8 million. Full-service operational leasing continues to be the preferred leasing solution among company car fleets, representing 59.1% of the total fleet leasing contracts sold. In 2020, the global company car leasing market is projected to grow at 3.9% (YoY), surpassing 8.1 million unit sales, primarily due to a push from operational leasing, adding 200,000 new contracts. The emergence of alternative mobility solutions is transforming the leasing industry, giving rise to new revenue opportunities, which this session will expound on.

