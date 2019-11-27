Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Apple Watch GPS, Cellular & Nike Smartwatch Deals Researched by Retail Fuse

We're listing the top Apple Watch Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 smartwatches

Best Apple Watch deals:

? Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)

? Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular

? Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart

? Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart

? Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon

? Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon

? Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm & 44mm) smartwatches at Amazon

More Apple deals:

? Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - at Sprint

? Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart

With its unparalleled fitness and navigating capabilities, Apple Watch remains to be one of the leading brands in smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 5 takes pride in its Always-On Retina Display, built-in compass, and international emergency calling feature.

