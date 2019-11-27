Raad Al Haris, an energy advisor to the prime minister, announced the idea at the Energy Transition in the Arab World conference held in Berlin this week. Al Haris also revealed the Iraqi government has pre-qualified 45 bidders for the first tender.The Iraqi government is planning a second 750 MW solar tender according to Raad Al Haris, an energy advisor to prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi. The advisor was speaking at the Energy Transition in the Arab World conference held in Berlin this week. Al Haris did not provide dates for the tender but said the new procurement round - and the ongoing 750 ...

