4Front Ventures Corp: Pure Ratios CEO Chad Conner Releases 15-Part Video Series on Cannabis Medicine

Pure Ratios Holdings, a subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT.CN)(OTCQX:FFNTF), continues its mission to educate the public on the science of cannabis with a video series about the endocannabinoid system

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Chad Conner, CEO and co-founder of the San Diego cannabis wellness brand, Pure Ratios, has in conjunction with San Diego's Pacific College of Oriental Medicine (PCOM) released a 15-part video series on the human body's endocannabinoid system. This is the system which, when discovered in 1992, paved the way for the field of cannabis medicine. Pure Ratios, the maker of holistic CBD products like a 96-hour CBD patch and adaptogenic CBD capsules, is committed to education as a pillar of its brand.

Conner, a professor and Clinic Supervisor at PCOM in San Diego, and his wife and co-founder, Hind Conner, have opened and run acupuncture clinics in the United States and abroad. They each have over 25 years of experience as holistic health practitioners. Since founding Pure Ratios in 2015, the Conners have made education a primary tenet of the company.

"Education is extremely important to me," says Chad Conner. "As healers and patients alike, we are all still in discovery. There is so much we still have to learn about the human body and how it interacts with the cannabis plant. The more everyone understands, the closer we will be to our personal goal of helping bring balance and healing to the planet through cannabis medicine."

First uncovered by Israeli chemist Raphael Mechoulam in 1992, the endocannabinoid system is involved in regulating a wide variety of physiological and cognitive processes. Endocannabinoid receptors are found at the intersection of the body's vital systems, allowing communication and coordination between different cell types. This biological receptor system helps regulate operations like pregnancy (pre and postnatal development), appetite, pain, mood, and memory.

For those new to the endocannabinoid system and trying to better understand it, this video series comprises short lectures that will put the emerging science into layman's terms. There's a good deal in it for students of cannabis medicine as well. In addition to explaining the science of the endocannabinoid system and its relationship to the hormonal and nervous systems, it covers topics such as: The Effect of CBD on the Endocannabinoid System, The Effect of Terpenes on the Endocannabinoid System, plus Dosage and Personalization in Cannabis Medicine-two very important topics to the Pure Ratios brand.

THE PURE RATIOS WELLNESS LINE

Pure Ratios' origins are rooted in natural medicine. Taking an herbalist's approach to empower balance in the body through a combination of 5,000 years of plant medicine and the latest scientific research and development, its line of CBD and CBD:THC ratio products include:

96 Hour Transdermal CBD Patch

THE SOLUTION THAT STICKS

An award-winning transdermal cannabis patch that stays on and provides consistent, chemical-free delivery for up to 96 hours, even after bathing--that's longer than any other patch on the market.

Adaptogenic Capsules With CBD

FORMULATED WITH INTENTION

A line of nootropic capsules containing 15mg of water-soluble full-spectrum CBD thoughtfully formulated with adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms to support four therapeutic directions: Calm, Think, Boost, and Move.

Transdermal CBD Roll-on

DEEP COMFORT IS ON A ROLL

This "magical relief in a stick" gives the same deep healing as their patch, in a roll-on. Combines ancient anti-inflammatory herbs like arnica with the benefits of high-quality cannabinoids, infused in a proprietary blend of botanical oils to quickly penetrate the system without any chemical enhancers.

Topical CBD Salve

THE SKIN BALM THAT SAVES

A go-to balm for discomfort on the skin or locally in the body. Formulated to create a barrier from outside elements with a natural beeswax base combined with healing oils like jojoba, and vitamin E. This formula is then infused with full-spectrum CBD, and carefully chosen plant oils like arnica and meadowsweet.

ABOUT PURE RATIOS

Founded in 2015, Pure Ratios is a San Diego based health and wellness brand that takes an herbalist's approach to healing with cannabis. It spearheads the wellness division of 4Front Ventures, with its proprietary formulations developed by seasoned Eastern medicine practitioners, Chad and Hind Conner. Known for the only 96-hour CBD patches on the market, Pure Ratios' innovative products are each formulated with a carefully chosen combination of plants that enhance the adaptogenic powers of cannabis. This synergistic approach, unique in the market, is backed by the latest cannabis science and years of clinical research.

Practitioner-designed and tested, Pure Ratios also owns a unique holistic cannabis healing clinic: Pure Healing Clinic, in Harborside's newest dispensary in Desert Hot

Springs. There, a team of practitioners with more than 60 years of combined experience treat a variety of imbalances with holistic modalities including cannabis medicine. Pure Healing also serves as a research and development setting for the Pure Ratios products so they can continue to refine them based on patient feedback every day.

Pure Ratios cannabis ratio products can be found in dispensaries in California (also by delivery at ganjarunner.com), Washington, Oregon, and Puerto Rico, and their CBD products can be found online at pureratioscbd.com.

