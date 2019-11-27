Northern Bitcoin AG: Northern Bitcoin Share Included in MSCI Index

- New constituent in MSCI Germany Index

- Inclusion leads to more liquid trading in the share

- Index membership increases attractiveness for institutional investors

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA:NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has been included in one of its recognized indices by US financial services provider MSCI Inc. The shares of Northern Bitcoin AG were included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index "MSCI Germany Index" on November 26 after the close of trading. The MSCI Germany Index measures the performance of the German stock market.

"The inclusion in the renowned MSCI Germany Index is an important milestone for the Northern Bitcoin share and a great success for our company on the capital market," explains Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO designate of Northern Bitcoin AG. "As a result of this index inclusion, our shares are more liquid, making them more attractive for institutional investors in particular."

New York-based MSCI Inc. is a leading global provider of investment decision support applications. MSCI products and services include indices, portfolio risk and valuation methods, and securities portfolio management applications. Among the outstanding products of the US financial services provider are the MSCI indices.

Northern Bitcoin AG, based in Frankfurt, started in 2018 as a sustainable Bitcoin Miner and is recording a rapid growth thanks to the strong global distribution of Bitcoin and its blockchain. The Company among other things operates a mining site based on renewable energy sources in Norway and benefits from the rapid adaptation of Bitcoin as "digital gold" and a new asset class. The merger with Whinstone US and the associated new facilities in the USA will make the Company one of the most important market players in the blockchain infrastructure sector. On an area of 100 acres (equivalent to around 57 soccer fields), the largest data center in North America and the largest Bitcoin mining facility in the world are built in three phases.

About Northern Bitcoin:

Northern Bitcoin AG is a technology company focused on the Bitcoin blockchain. It is challenging the status quo of Bitcoin mining and redefining it. As a pioneer, it provides Bitcoin and blockchain technology with a sustainable infrastructure. To this end, it operates its own state-of-the-art mining hardware based on renewable energy sources under extremely cost-efficient and secure conditions as well as a self-developed mining pool. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Further information under www.northernbitcoin.com.

Disclaimer:

This press release represents neither an offer to sell nor a request to submit an offer to purchase Northern Bitcoin AG securities; nor does it constitute a securities prospectus for Northern Bitcoin AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to serve as a basis for financial, legal, tax-related or other business decisions. Investment or other decisions should not be taken solely on the basis of this press release. As in all business and investment matters, please seek qualified professional advice. This press release and the information it contains are not intended for direct or indirect communication to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

