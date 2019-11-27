Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. is Selected by the Canadian Government's California Ag Tech Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is excited to be selected by the Canadian Government under its Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) California Ag Tech Program. GROW will showcase its CO2 Delivery Solutions technology to both potential customers and Venture Capitalists in California this December 3-6 hosted by Canada's California Trade Commissioners.

The CTA is managed by the Canadian Trade Commissioners Service. It provides Canadian high-growth market-ready companies support to access global markets and entrepreneurship services within the Information and Communication Technologies, Life Sciences, and Sustainable Technologies industries.

John Archibald, GROW's CEO, stated "California is the largest agriculture market by far in North America. We have been actively developing relationships in California. We believe the upcoming CTA experience will accelerate our revenue generation opportunities and Ag Tech story introduction into the US investment community. We are keen to work with the professionals at the Canadian Trade Commission Service.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's (www.co2gro.ca) mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patent-pending CO2 Delivery Solutions. GROW's global target retail plant markets are food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017) non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco 2017), and floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems.

CO2 Delivery Solutions use micro-droplets to create an aqueous film saturated with CO2 surrounding the leaf. This film isolates the leaf from the atmosphere and creates a diffusion gradient that favors the transport of CO2 into the leaf and other gasses out of the leaf. The dissolved concentrated CO2 then penetrates the leaf's surface providing more carbon for enhanced plant growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for decades but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer infused CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used by both indoor and outdoor growers with minimal dissolved CO2 gas loss and much greater CO2 plant contact resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no CO2 gassing plant yields.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

