View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005251/en/

Quantzig's Telecom Analytics Engagement Overview

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome The client- a leading telecom firm, faced several challenges that spanned across core areas of their business operations. To tackle their challenges they wanted to better understand customer behavior and redefine their service portfolio to attract new customers. We adopted a well-rounded, comprehensive approach that revolved around leveraging telecom analytics to identify opportunities for value creation, demonstrate quick wins, and scale telecom analytics solutions to meet the needs of the business. The use of advanced telecom analytics solutions enabled the telecom client to gain deeper customer behavior insights, which in turn resulted in a 25% improvement in operational costs.

According to the advanced analytics experts at Quantzig, "It is crucial for telecom companies to leverage analytics to turn business data into actionable insights that drive positive business outcomes."

Data has the potential to transform business processes, enabling companies to win the battle to earn more customers and create new revenue streams. To thrive in today's complex telecom industry, business data must be converted into actionable insights, to be able to respond in real-time to behavioral changes in the customer mindset or to proactively respond to threats. This is exactly where telecom analytics can win the battle against the traditional BI and in-house analytics tools. However, most telecom companies are unaware of the true potential of the staggering volumes of data which could offer deeper insights into customer behavior, preferences, and service usage patterns, if analyzed accurately.

Telecom Analytics Engagement Outcome

Gained deeper behavioral insights

Achieved a 25% improvement in operational costs

Redefined and bundled services according to customer requirements

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

