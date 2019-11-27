Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent success story that highlights how they helped a soft drink manufacturing company to enhance customer visibility using marketing mix optimization

Quantzig's Marketing Mix Optimization Engagement Overview

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome The client- a leading soft drink manufacturer with retail outlets spread across the globe, wanted to align themselves with the strategic business planning process to increase profit and improve shareholder value. We adopted a well-rounded approach to marketing mix optimization to help them effectively distribute their marketing budget across media platforms to increase customer visibility. The use of a marketing mix optimization strategy helped the client to drive incremental sales by improving conversions identifying media channels for enhancing brand appeal and ROI.

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Our marketing mix optimization solutions leverage multivariate regressions on marketing and time-series data to estimate the impact of various marketing tactics on sales and the overall business outcomes."

Marketing tactics can make or break the success of your marketing campaigns. Having said that businesses must identify the right marketing mix that can help drive positive outcomes and better conversions. With a similar intention, a leading soft drink manufacturer approached Quanztig to leverage its expertise to identify the right marketing mix to align itself with the strategic business planning process. Additionally, the client was facing challenges in allocating the future spend for enhancing market attractiveness. As a result, they wanted to optimize their spend on marketing and gauge the impact of their advertising on the overall sales revenue.

Marketing Mix Optimization Engagement Outcome

Improved conversion rate

Identified effective media channels

Allocated marketing budgets across platforms

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

