IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced it won Alternative Data Vendor of the Year and FRTB Product of the Year in the annual Risk Markets Technology Awards. Presented by Risk magazine, they are the longest-running and most prestigious awards for firms involved in the global derivatives markets and in risk management.

"Today's information rush will transform tomorrow's economy," said Adam Kansler, president of Financial Services at IHS Markit. "These awards recognize our ability to produce unique data sets and deliver the analytics solutions financial firms require to discover new relationships between supply, demand, price and profit and also manage risk in accordance with global regulation."

Virtually all of the more than 2,500 information products produced by IHS Markit can be considered alternative data for the equity or credit investor. The firm is unique for its interconnected, focused approach to solving complex data challenges and proprietary data sets which enable investors to look at companies, markets and industries in entirely new ways and drive returns.

The FRTB solution suite from IHS Markit brings together propriety market and transaction data sets with financial risk analytics to help banks comply with the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book guidelines.

