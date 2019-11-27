As from November 28th 2019 subscription rights (TR) issued by Serstech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 10th 2019. Instrument: Serstech TR ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SERT TR ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511938 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185958 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- As from November 28th 2019 Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) issued by Serstech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Serstech BTA ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SERT BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511946 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185947 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. For further information, please call Contact person Christer Nilsson at Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance on +46 733 96 84 04.