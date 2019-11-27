The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 December 2019. ISIN DK0010307958 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jyske Bank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,594,544 shares (DKK 815,945,440) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,040,786 shares (DKK 40,407,860) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 77,553,758 shares (DKK 775,537,580) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: JYSK ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1587 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748166