Galsene Productions, LTD: Refinery29 Premiere Marieme's New Video For 'Leave'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Marieme has released a new video for her track 'Leave.' The re-worked version of the song will appear on her forthcoming visual acoustic EP to be released early next year. The video is premiering over at Refinery29. Watch the video on Youtube.

"I'm excited to get this acoustic video out because I feel the song leave hasn't had the chance to showcase itself the best. Bringing it back to just Piano and Vocals really allowed me to convey the message of self love, evolution, and to not lose faith in love." Marieme.

Marieme's voice can also be heard in two new television spots, one is the new Linkedin national television campaign featuring her cover of Cat Stevens 'Be What You Must.' The song is also available on all streaming platforms.

In addition to the Linkedin ad, her anthemic tune 'Rogue' will be heard in the upcoming Apple + show 'Truth Be Told' and is also showcased in the new television and digital trailer. The song is currently unavailable with plans for release to be announced soon. Check out the trailer for Apple + 'Truth Be Told' featuring 'Rogue' on iSpotTV.

Marieme will soon release a series of acoustic videos leading into a visual EP with bonus content, date to be announced via YouTube. This has been a busy and exciting year for the singer with 2020 looking even busier., she kicked 2019 off year sharing the stage on live television with Akon and Baba Maal and released the original video for 'Ask For Help,' the track featured in the teaser trailer for The Season Premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life on Oprah's OWN Network. The sons was also featured in an episode of the CBS mini-series event The Red Line as well as heard on the Netflix series Free Rein. Marieme also released a video celebrating her home country called 'Fi Moy Senegal.' Originally on YouTube only in Senegal to celebrate their independence day in April, it garnered so much attention it was released on all streaming platforms in June. Her song 'What's Cool' was featured in the Amy Schumer film I Feel Pretty and released as a single by Sony. She was featured on Vogue's Instagram as well as BET's for LA Pride and recently played the prestigious Annie O's Standard Series at The Standard East Village to a packed house in addition to a sold out residency at Nublu.

Marieme is becoming a household name in her home country and has already shared the stage and is collaborating with numerous notable players such as African music legends Youssou N'dour and Pape et Cheikh. She left Africa as a youngster to come to the United States with dreams of pursuing a music career. Marieme constantly strives to become more conscious about the world around her and how she could work to connect people with the healing potential of music which is reflected in her songwriting. Now dividing her time between New York City and Los Angeles, expect a lot more from Marieme. She is currently in the studio with plans for a debut LP to be released in 2020.

For interviews, more information & music - Erika Tooker - Me@ErikaTooker.com

SOURCE: Galsene Productions, LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568276/Refinery29-Premiere-Mariemes-New-Video-For-Leave