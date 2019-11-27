Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): 1H'20 results announced 27-Nov-2019 / 15:35 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: 1H'20 results announced 1H'20 results were announced on 19 November. Seventeen lease events have been completed. Impressively, these were 25% above passing rent and 3% above ERV (i.e. previous estimated valuers' levels). FY19 was struck 14% above passing rent. The total property return was 1.5%, outperforming the MSCI quarterly index. Early progress at the Hudson Quarter mixed-use development inside York city walls is slightly ahead of viability, with sales of 21 units in under 20 weeks (with seven additional under offer). This leads us to upgrade FY21E profits, NAV and cash significantly, but, with a view to the further delays to political certainty, we trim anticipated rental rises slightly. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h20-results-announce d/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mike Foster mf@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7633 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 24 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 922969 27-Nov-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=69879b20585507a16f05c5de9b61d549&application_id=922969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=922969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 27, 2019