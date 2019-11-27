ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Else Nutrition") (TSXV:BABY) (OTCPK:BABYF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Eli Ronen was elected to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's annual shareholder meeting held on November 14, 2019.

Mr. Ronen has over 20 years of experience in the Environmental Engineering industry. Mr. Ronen formerly served as the Director General of the Ministry of National Infrastructure of Israel from 2003 to 2007, and subsequently as the Chairman of the board of directors of Mekorot, the national water company in Israel until 2010. Thereafter Mr. Ronen served as a director of the engineering planning company Top Engineering until 2016, and as a director of water treatment clean-tech company Atlantium Technologies from 2015 to 2019. Mr. Ronen has served as the CEO and Co-Founder of Wise Solution Ltd., a company that provides engineering solutions mainly to environmental companies since 2010. Mr. Ronen obtained a B.A. in Economics and Political Science and a Master of Arts in Economics, Finance and Business Administration, both from Bar Ilan University in Israel. He has been a lecturer at a number of prestigious academic institutions, including the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering of Technion Institute of Technology.

The current members of the board of directors elected at the annual shareholder meeting are: Hamutal Yitzhak, Uriel Kesler, Sokhie Puar, Satwinder Mann and Eli Ronen.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Chelsie Hodge, Director of Corporate Relations

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: chelsieh@elsenutrition.com

P: (604)360-2977

Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)52-447-9931

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568279/Else-Nutrition-Appoints-New-Director