Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the option agreement with Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) that was previously announced in a news release dated March 26, 2019. The option agreement provides Margaux with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Company's Cassiar Gold Project located in northern British Columbia.

Pursuant to the option agreement, the Company received 17,460,000 shares from Margaux on November 13, 2019. Those shares have a holding period of 12 months.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin

President and CEO

