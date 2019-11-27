Technavio has been monitoring the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.35 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of close to 36% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Public cloud-based DRaaS, Private cloud-based DRaaS, and Hybrid cloud-based DRaaS), by Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022

The market is driven by improved manageability and protection. In addition, the adoption of DRaaS reduces the need for enterprises to invest in secondary data centers. This is anticipated to further boost the growth of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market.

DRaaS not only improves the visibility and security of networks through a web-based control panel but also ensures continuity of business operations in case of an outage. It provides complete support and control during manual and automatic failure. In addition, it also provides customers information on the state of the IT facility. DRaas offers various features such as integrated data archiving, sophisticated metering, and ecosystem auditing. Thus, the improved manageability and protection offered by DRaaS is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Companies:

Amazon.com

Amazon.com is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Amazon Web Services, International, and North America. The company offers AWS cloud, which helps in fast disaster recovery of IT systems.

IBM

IBM is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers various services such as IBM Resiliency DRaaS and IBM cloud virtualized server recovery.

iland

iland is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Hosted Cloud, Backup, and Disaster Recovery. The company offers the iland Secure DRaaS solution, which replicates workloads from a virtual and physical infrastructure to the company's advanced security cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft

Microsoft is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, More Personal Computing, and Corporate and Others. The company offers the Azure Site Recovery solution, which minimizes application downtime during IT interruptions.

Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cloud and Hosting Services, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Data and Disaster Recovery Centers, and Managed Application Cloud.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Public cloud-based DRaaS

Private cloud-based DRaaS

Hybrid cloud-based DRaaS

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

EMEA

APAC

