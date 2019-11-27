Run-up to the Investiture of the New European Commission: Federation of German Industries Calls for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Swiftly Present a Modern EU Industrial Strategy

BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the investiture of the new European Commission, Director General of the German Federation of German Industries (BDI) Joachim Lang calls for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to present a modern EU industrial strategy without delay.

"German industry appeals to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to present a modern EU industrial strategy without delay. The strengthening of industry in Europe must be accelerated with regard to the announced climate, environmental and digital policy initiatives of her first 100 days in office. Europe can only remain socially and politically strong if there is a strong European economy.

The new Commission rightly places the issue of sustainability in the focus of European policy. Investments in climate and environmental protection require a competitive industrial sector. Without it, there can be no innovative technological solutions that are necessary to cope with the major challenges ahead. The future viability of European industry must be a goal for the European Commission. Only a competitive industrial base will achieve the ambitious ecological and social goals and help to assert the interests and values of the EU across the globe.

The EU's new legislative cycle will de facto begin in the second half of 2020. At that point, the European Green Deal and the proposals on artificial intelligence will be on the table. German industry expects the German government to push forward the discussion on a European industrial strategy. In terms of the right timing, the German EU Council Presidency is the ideal moment to implement an industrial strategy throughout Europe ."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organisation of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 39 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees in Germany and 3.5 million employees in other countries. Membership is voluntary.

