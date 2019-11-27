Technavio has been monitoring the global IT outsourcing market and the market is poised to grow by USD 79.55 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005382/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global IT outsourcing market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 80-page research report with TOC on "IT Outsourcing Market Analysis Report by Enduser (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media and Entertainment, and Others), Service (Infrastructure outsourcing and Application outsourcing), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the rising need to optimize business processes. In addition, the integration of application outsourcing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the IT outsourcing market.

Enterprises are focusing on implementing strategic plans in alignment with their operational strategy. This is encouraging them to outsource their IT operations. This also enables enterprises to allocate resources for project development across various locations around the world. In addition, IT outsourcing services helps achieve profit incrementation, time and cost reduction, and capacity optimization. Thus, the rising need to optimize business processes is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five IT Outsourcing Market Companies:

Accenture

Accenture is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments such as Communications, Media, and Technology, Financial Services, Health and Public Services, Products, and Resources. The company offers services such as Process Architecture Design and Modeling, Business Process Execution (BPE), BPM Repository Services, and BPM Platform as a Service.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business units: Software services, Infrastructure services, and BPO services. The company offers Managed services to various end-users such as life sciences and healthcare, media and entertainment, travel, transportation and logistics, and automotive industry.

HPE

HPE is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Enterprise Group, Enterprise Group, and Corporate Investments. The company provides managed services for various end-users in the information, infrastructure, telecom, and security sectors.

IBM

IBM is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cognitive solutions, Global business services, Technology services and cloud platforms, Systems, and Global financing. The company offers services such as Managed Services and IBM Cloud Managed Services.

TCS

TCS is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: BFSI; Manufacturing; Retail and consumer business; Communication, media, and technology; and Others. The company offers Consulting and systems integration services for various end-users such as the public sector, the healthcare sector, and the automotive industry.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IT Outsourcing End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Government

BFSI

Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media and entertainment

Others

IT Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology include:

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market Global Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market by end user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa).

Call Center Outsourcing Market Global Call Center Outsourcing Market by end-users (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005382/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com