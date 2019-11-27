Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850875 ISIN: US4404521001 Ticker-Symbol: HO7 
Tradegate
27.11.19
18:36 Uhr
40,880 Euro
+0,705
+1,75 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,695
40,805
18:45
40,685
40,810
18:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONAGRA BRANDS INC26,200-0,76 %
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION40,880+1,75 %