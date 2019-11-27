Technavio has been monitoring the global meat snacks market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.17 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the introduction of new products. In addition, the innovative packaging is anticipated to further boost the growth of the meat snacks market.

Vendors are focusing on the launch of new products in a bid to accelerate the revenue flow and expand the customer base. Moreover, it provides them a competitive edge over other players in the market. This is encouraging vendors such as Country Archer Jerky and Link Snacks to introduce new varieties of meat snacks. Thus, the introduction of new products by vendors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Meat Snacks Market Companies:

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, Foodservice, and Commercial. The company offers meat snacks such as Slim Jim and Duke's.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International Other. The company offers meat snacks such as Natural Choice and JENNIE-O.

Link Snacks

Link Snacks is headquartered in the US and offers various meat snacks such as steaks, strips, bites, jerky, and sticks. The company has introduced new bacon and sausage breakfast items under the brand name AM.

The Meatsnacks Group

The Meatsnacks Group is headquartered in the UK and offers various meat snacks such as biltong, jerkies, and others under brands including Texas Joe's, Wild West, Cruga, and others.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company offers meat snacks under brands such as Any'tizers, Golden Island, Ball Park, and Hillshire.

Meat Snacks Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Jerkies

Meat sticks

Meat steak

Other meat snacks

Meat Snacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

