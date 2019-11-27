Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2019 | 18:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: The CEO and Chairman of the Board of Oasmia buys subscription rights in the ongoing rights issue

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia" or "the Company") CEO Sven Rohmann and the Chairman of the Board Jörgen Olsson today announced that they have purchased 978,944 and 900,000 subscription rights respectively. Both Sven Rohmann and Jörgen Olsson have announced that they intend to exercise the subscription rights to subscribe for new shares in Oasmia in the Company's ongoing rights issue.

For more information:
Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).

Attachment

  • PM - CEO and chairman buys subs (ENG) Ny (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be0f28c7-76aa-4789-b4be-7bb7db2521c4)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)