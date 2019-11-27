SES-IMAGOTAG: Leading US Retail Chain selects SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag selected as the exclusive ESL provider by a leading US Retail Chain

Estimated contract value around USD 100 million

ESL roll-out in more than a thousand stores over four years

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that a Top US Retailer selected VUSION as its exclusive electronic shelf label solution to be rolled-out in all its stores.

The agreement between the two companies spans over four years and it will see the equipment of the VUSION platform in over 1,000 stores. The VUSION solution developed by SES-imagotag will enable the US retailer to automate prices, ensure seamless omnichannel synchronization, while enhancing store efficiency and shopper experience. At the same time, the VUSION platform will enable central monitoring of all ESL-related operations to ensure an always-available and ultra-secure infrastructure.

As part of the multi-year agreement, both companies will work on joint innovation program to further enhance the value and benefits of the solution.

Philippe Bottine, CEO SES-imagotag North America commented: "Technology and innovation are cornerstones of our customer's business strategy, and we are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve their in-store shopping experience. They were impressed by SES-imagotag's technological advance, scalable and competitive solutions, but most of all by the fact that we are so closely aligned in terms of our vision of the future of retail, and the importance of a unified commerce to customers."

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag added: "We are delighted to be partnering with a leading and one of the most innovative US retailers. They have set the bar extremely high in terms of its customer offering and its ambitions to be the most rewarding and connected omnichannel retailer. This is an exciting opportunity for us to demonstrate our leading-edge Retail IoT technology and its potential in one of the most competitive and dynamic markets in the world."

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; better inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

