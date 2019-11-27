Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Xetra
27.11.19
17:35 Uhr
29,390 Euro
+0,150
+0,51 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,370
29,460
19:29
29,340
29,460
19:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPER SE29,390+0,51 %