Pro Media News SLR - Private: PureVPN Offers VPN Clients & Online Privacy for Every Device

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / With public interest in private internet browsing increasing at a rapid pace, VPN service provider PureVPN has responded by offering VPN clients for every device, from iOS and Android phones to tablets, Mac, PC and even routers.

VPN services have become increasingly popular over the last decade, largely in response to an increase in online tracking and high-profile online data breaches, including as the recent breach of more than 1.5 million Facebook user accounts.

Other widely-read news headlines, such as the global surveillance disclosures made by Edward Snowden, have increased public interest in VPN services.

Located outside the countries that make up the Five Eyes surveillance network, PureVPN has a long history as a favourite of privacy-conscious internet users. The company operates a gigantic VPN network, with more than 2,000 privacy-focused services around the world.

This large network of servers allows internet users to hide their IP address while they use apps and browse the internet. Instead of displaying their IP address to third parties, one of the many IP addresses operated by PureVPN is displayed instead.

This means that a user's online behavior -- provided it isn't tied to an identifiable username, will be anonymous, without the usual IP address records that are passed on to website owners and apps when a VPN service isn't in use.

PureVPN's network spans 140 countries, providing users with access to an extensive network of servers and IP addresses around the world. This large network also avoids one of the most common issues that can affect VPN services -- inconsistent data transfer speeds.

Until recently, most VPN users only protected their online identity when browsing the internet from their PC or Mac. Part of this was due to software limitations, with only a few VPN offering software for smartphones and tablets.

However, with such a large percentage of global internet use occurring on mobile devices, it's essential for VPN providers to offer mobile-friendly software. PureVPN aims to protect mobile users through its carefully optimized iOS and Android VPN apps.

In addition to smartphones and tablets, PureVPN's apps are also compatible with Android TV, BoxeeBox, Roku, Apple TV and more than other OSes and devices. The company also offers Linux-compatible VPN software for users that prefer open source operating systems.

Speaking to Forbes earlier this year, PureVPN co-founder and director Uzair Gadit explained the importance of protecting your digital identity when online, especially if you use the internet as a technology for your business:

"The internet is everywhere, so there's no reason you can't be too. An attacker doesn't need to see where you are, or what kind of data you're moving."

Beyond protecting privacy, VPN software like PureVPN is also widely used by internet users to access geo-locked content.

Many users browse the internet from behind VPN software to view movies, TV shows and even sports events, many of which are streamed only to internet users in specific locations. With VPN speeds constantly increasing, this content access is increasingly instant and convenient.

