Achilles International Names Emily Glasser President and CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / The Board of Directors of Achilles International, the preeminent organization helping people with disabilities participate in athletics, today announced that Emily Glasser has been named President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 21, 2019. Glasser previously served as the organization's Interim Executive Director.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Achilles International, it is my pleasure to welcome Emily Glasser as our new President and CEO," said Governor David Paterson, Chairman of Achilles International. "During her time as Interim Executive Director, Emily exceeded all of our expectations and has proven to be a great leader for this organization. I'm certain that Emily's business skills coupled with her passion and commitment to our cause will enable Achilles International to expand its reach and continue to improve the lives of our athletes with disabilities."

Emily Glasser said, "Achilles International delivers best in class athletic programming and a community of support to people with disabilities. Our athletes, regardless of age or disability, exhibit a spirit of commitment, dedication and grit. Their achievements inspire a broad audience and advance efforts around inclusion and accessibility. I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this extraordinary organization."

Ms. Glasser is an active runner and a seasoned business professional. She has been involved in charitable organizations for decades, including the Wheelchair Sports Federation and MoMA. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and resides with her husband and two daughters in New York City.

About Achilles International

Achilles International is a global organization providing opportunities and support for people with disabilities interested in participating in mainstream athletics. Through a portfolio of programs, Achilles encourages personal achievement, enhances self-esteem and breaks down barriers to living a fulfilling and healthy life. Achilles promotes inclusion and community by bringing together athletes with disabilities and their able-bodied peers. Since its founding in 1983 by Dick Traum, Achilles has served over 25,000 athletes with disabilities worldwide through 54 chapters in 35 countries. Nationally, the organization has 32 chapters in 24 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.achillesinternational.org.

