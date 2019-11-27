Technavio has been monitoring the global smart fleet management market and the market is poised to grow by USD 130.77 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the need to increase operational fleet efficiency, improve fleet security, and optimize fuel management. In addition, the growing use of software in fleet management solutions and increasing popularity of cold chain in transportation is anticipated to further boost the growth of the smart fleet management market.

The use of fleet management systems (FMS) enhances productivity in organizations and boosts their operational efficiencies. FMS not only improves fleet productivity by more than 20% per vehicle but also enhances the tracking, monitoring, and routing of vehicles. It balances the negative effects of rise in fuel and vehicle prices by eliminating redundancy in the entire process. All these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Fleet Management Market Companies:

Bosch

Bosch is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Mobility Solutions, Consumer Goods, Industrial Technology, and Energy and Building Technology.

Cisco

Cisco is headquartered in San Jose, California, US and operates through the following business units: Switching, NGN routing, Collaboration, Data center, Wireless, Service provider video, Security, and Services. The company offers services such as Modular Switches, High-End Routers, Conferencing, Cisco Unified Computing System, Wireless, Service Provider Video, and Services.

Continental

Continental is headquartered in Hanover, Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Chassis and safety division, Powertrain division, Interior division, Tire division, and ContiTech division.

IBM

IBM is headquartered in Armonk, North Castle, New York, US and offers services through the following business segments: Cognitive solutions, Global business services, Technology services and cloud platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

Siemens

Siemens is headquartered in Munich, Germany and operates through the following business segments: Power and gas, Wind Power and Renewables, Energy Management, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, and Healthineers. The company offers services such as Power and gas, Digital factory, Mobility, Building technologies, Energy management, Wind power and renewables, and Process industries and drives.

Smart Fleet Management Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Roadways

Railroad

Marine

Aviation

Smart Fleet Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

