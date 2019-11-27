Eligasht UK: Eligasht - The Rise Of A New Travel Agency In The UK Market

Eligasht set to be the largest online travel fare aggregator and booking engine invest heavily into technology to stay updated

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Eligasht.co.uk is a rapidly growing online travel fare aggregator and booking engine, which like many of its rivals, allows travelers to book various travel services online. The company was established in the middle east 20 years ago and has grown to one of the largest tour operators and travel service companies in the region with offices in Istanbul, Ankara, and Tehran. They have a massive operation in turkey, serving as a specialist tour operator offering high-quality ground handling services to over 95,000 passengers annually. Eligasht expanded into the UK market as a British entity in 2017 and as a high-street travel company in Kensington High Street.

Eligasht UK has invested heavily in travel technology during the past decade, and in 2014 they introduced an in-house developed online booking platform and have continuously upgraded to the latest programming technology ever since. They have made a lot of effort on their web performance optimisation, and the speed in which their web pages are downloaded and displayed for users beats many of the multi-billion dollar incumbents in the industry.

However, technology is not their sole advantage over competitors. In many instances, Eligasht surprisingly offers prices lower than most of the well-known names in the market, so next time one wants to travel, make sure to take a look at their prices.

In addition to online booking facilities, they also serve as a traditional high street travel agency catering to more specific travel requirements or only to those who are not comfortable with online booking and would like to discuss and tailor their travel arrangements. They also provide service that most travel agents don't, such as booking flights from London to Tehran with Iran Air.

For more information please visit https://www.eligasht.co.uk/airline/iranair/.

Established in 1944, Iran Air, is the longest-running middle eastern airline and the flag carrier of Iran. It acquired its first fleet of jets by 1965 and shortly served flights to many cities around the world spanning over all major capitals and cities. By the end of the 1970s, Iran Air was one of the most profitable and fastest-growing airlines in the world, operating more than 30 weekly flights to London alone, today surprisingly, it is still the only airline operating direct flight from London to Tehran. Iran Air business class, also known as Homa class, offers a convenient and peaceful space.

As a result of the US economic sanctions against Iran, Iran Air has been struggling to expand or renew its fleet. In 2017, they took delivery of two new Airbus A330, one Airbus 321, and thirteen ATR 72. Iran Air London to Tehran flights is not available on any online platform, and, to book Iran Air flights, you have to do it through a travel agency. Even in that case, there is a limited number of travel agencies providing Iran Air tickets, and Eligasht is one of them.

