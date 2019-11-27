Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Hip Hop Bling Black Friday Sale

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Hip Hop Bling for their Black Friday Blowout Sale for holiday shopping gift ideas.

With the holidays in full swing Findit wants to bring to our members and shoppers an amazing sale from one of our featured members Hip Hop Bling. The sale is underway so shoppers can get the benefits now instead of having to wait until Black Friday. Imagine having your shopping done before Thanksgiving is even here. You can if you click on over today and fill your basket up at Hip Hop Bling with incredible jewelry and even better great savings.

Hip Hop Bling has been a member on Findit since day one and utilizes our online campaign marketing services for over 10 years. Finidt.com is a full-service social networking content management online marketing website with services that enhance anyone's online web presence.

Early BLACK FRIDAY SALE

35% OFF - Use Code: EBF35

40% OFF ($1000+ in Cart) Use Code: EBF40

www.hiphopbling.com

Hip Hop Bling offers a wide variety of jewelry options for almost anyone. Black Friday Shoppers that are looking for a special gift for a family member, friend or significant other will find what they need at Hiphopbling.com.

Hip Hop Bling offers a wide array of jewelry from gold chains, to Jesus Pendants, watches, earrings, bracelets and diamonds you will find something for anyone on this year's holiday gift list who wants to enjoy a little bling.

You can follow Hip Hop Bling on their Findit page at https://www.findit.com/hiphopbling

You can begin your shopping at Hip Hop Bling

Here is our pick of the week from Hip Hop Bling Jewelry site. .925 Sterling Silver CZ Gold Cuban Chain 10MM

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

