Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Great Holiday Gift Ideas from Findit Member Twisted Wares

Twisted Wares is home to the best novelty kitchenwares for sale online from funny cocktail napkins to hang tight towels, crossback aprons and their widely popular bitch bags. For the holidays, you can find great, high quality holiday themed novelty hang tight towels, cocktail napkins aprons and more all online that make great, holiday gifts.

Check Out The Best Holiday Hang Tight Towels

Twisted Wares hang tight towels feature a patent pending loop that hang tight to whatever you hang them on. Great for all kitchens, their hang tight towels are printed using toxic-free ink.

Introducing Twisted Wares brand new collection - Twisted Oven Mitts!!!





Twisted Wares funny bitch bags are great for everyone and perfect as a stand alone clutch, thrown into a purse or back pack or taken on the go in a suitcase. Vinyl lined, zipper enclosed, and made with high quality materials, these bitch bags make great handy gifts.

Browse Hilarious Cocktail Napkins

Twisted Wares has a great collection of funny cocktail napkins - some holiday themed, some with NSFW content, and some that are downright hilarious. Great for yourself, as a stocking stuffer, party favor or to stock your pantry, these funny cocktail napkins are definitely a conversation piece.

Our top pick for the holidays from Twisted Wares - Your Lack of Holiday Spirit Is Disturbing Hang Tight Towel

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

