The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005417/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing focus on introducing sophisticated and advanced features has increased the use of AI, ML, IoT, and other smart technologies in vehicles. Some vehicle manufacturers are introducing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), automatic high-beam control, and chassis control technologies to improve the safety of their vehicles. Moreover, the advent of self-driving technology has increased the use of cameras, sensors, laser scanners, brake actuators, and other sophisticated components in automobiles. The integration of such advanced technologies and components in vehicles has necessitated the need for stringent testing, inspection, and certification procedures in order to ensure the safety of vehicle occupants. Thus, the rise in technological advancements in automobiles, will lead to the growth of the automotive TIC market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31369

As per Technavio, the emergence of digital TIC will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market: Emergence of Digital TIC

Vendors in the market are adopting the latest technologies such as robotics and analytics to transform their service offerings. The advent of such technologies is replacing physical inspection of vehicles with digital inspection, predictive maintenance, and integrated sensors. For instance, digital TIC leverages the data generated by smart sensors in vehicles to carry out safety and security inspections and predictive maintenance. Some vendors are implementing AR and VR technologies in digital TIC to provide a more efficient and economical approach to testing automated vehicles. Hence, the emergence of digital TIC is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The advent of over-the-air TIC for vehicles and the increasing need for TIC in connected vehicles are other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) marketby sourcing type (in-house and outsourced) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing demand for lightweight and electric commercial vehicles in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005417/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/