Web Presence: Unity Care, San Jose, CA, Annual Donation Drive to Once Again Bring Festive Hope to Local Foster Youth

Family development agency Unity Care in San Jose, California, prepares to bring festive hope to foster youth with annual 'Santa's Helpers' donation drive and holiday initiative.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / With the holiday season fast on the approach, youth and family development agency Unity Care, based in San Jose, California, is once again preparing for its annual 'Santa's Helpers' donation drive. The initiative acknowledges that transitional age foster youth often require additional support during the holidays. Unity Care CEO André V. Chapman reveals more.

"During the holiday season, many organizations host toy and food drives to give children and their families much needed support to celebrate a time of giving," says Chapman, speaking from the San Jose-based organization's headquarters on Parkmoor Avenue, San Jose, CA. "At Unity Care, however," he continues, "we further acknowledge that transitional age foster youth are a population that is often forgotten and in need of our support, particularly during the holidays."

Transitional age foster youth, Chapman goes on to explain, 'age out' of the foster care system and enter the world often with little guidance or lacking the supportive foundation needed to become self-sufficient. "What's more, many have no family with whom to celebrate the holidays," adds the Unity Care CEO.

Accordingly, since its inception, Unity Care has hosted 'Santa's Helpers' annually with a mission to brighten the holiday season for local foster youth. Santa's Helpers provides gifts to transitional age foster youth living in Unity Care's transitional housing program homes. Gifts are also provided to children and families who utilize Unity Care's community-based programs, helping to prevent youth from entering foster care and stabilizing existing foster family placements.

Santa's Helpers includes volunteer opportunities to 'adopt' a Unity Care home for the holidays providing a tree with decorations and helping transitional age foster youth to decorate their homes in a warm and festive manner.

"For those kindly and generously looking to donate during the holidays, meanwhile," adds Unity Care CEO André V. Chapman, wrapping up, "Santa's Helpers collects monetary donations to help continue Unity Care's mission to provide stable, safe, and affordable housing for foster youth both during the festive season and all year round."

Unity Care in San Jose, CA, was founded in 1993 to provide quality youth and family programs for the purpose of creating healthier communities through life-long partnerships. Unity Care serves transitional age foster youth in five northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services centered around its five pillars of success - housing, education, employment, well-being, and unconditional care. Unity Care in San Jose, CA, most recently received accreditation by the Council on Accreditation, a major national accreditation body for human services programs, in 2019.

To learn more about Unity Care, San Jose, CA, head to https://www.unitycare.org/santashelpers.

