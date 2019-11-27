Web Presence: James Hardy, Connecticut Attorney, Named Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion 2019

Leading Connecticut-based attorney James Hardy awarded highly prestigious 'Platinum' Client Champion award courtesy of Martindale-Hubbell.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Martindale-Hubbell's annual Client Champion awards promote the accomplishments of attorneys such as Connecticut lawyer James Hardy in helping those seeking legal services to choose the very best. A second 'Platinum' recognition for the attorney, who's based in West Hartford, Connecticut, Hardy provides a closer look at the process and explains what it means for him and his fellow Client Champion award recipients.

"Recognitions such as Martindale-Hubbell's Client Champion awards show the outside world that you're someone who can be relied upon; a person that can deliver, and one who stands above the rest," suggests Hardy, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts School of Law and a managing partner at Hardy Law Group, LLC, based in Connecticut.

Founded in 1868, Martindale-Hubbell is an information services company within the legal profession. The company publishes the so-called Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, which provides vital information on lawyers and law firms based both in the United States and elsewhere around the world.

Platinum Client Champions, such as James Hardy, as recognized by Martindale-Hubbell, are each offered a special edition wall plaque, elegantly handcrafted and demonstrating fine hardwood grain detail available in a selection of wood finishes and featuring a polished laser-engraved personalized plate. Also available are premium wall plaques, crystalline marquees, counter displays, and digital plaques.

Connecticut attorney James Hardy was also named a 2018 Platinum Client Champion on March 1, 2018, and a 2017 Gold Client Champion the previous year, on October 1, 2017.

Martindale-Hubbell's Platinum Client Champions are, the company says, an elite group of attorneys who've received exceptional reviews from the people that know them best - their clients.

"The confidential client review process is carefully managed and monitored in anticipation of each year's Client Champion awards," adds Hardy, wrapping up, "by the experts at Martindale-Hubbell - now the world's most trusted legal resource."

Originally from the Maryland and Washington, D.C. area, attorney James Hardy, today based in West Hartford, Connecticut, is a member of both the Maryland and Connecticut State Bar Associations. The lawyer achieved a Juris Doctorate, the highest law degree in the United States, from the University of Massachusetts School of Law in 2010, further to a Bachelor of Science in the area of finance in 2006. Before becoming part of Hardy Law Group, LLC, James also served in the Prince George's County State's Attorney Office from 2011 until 2012.

To learn more about James Hardy, Connecticut attorney, and Hardy Law Group, LLC, visit https://www.hardylegalct.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568367/James-Hardy-Connecticut-Attorney-Named-Martindale-Hubbell-Client-Champion-2019