Memories Resorts & Spa: Memories Holguin Beach Resort now open exclusively to adults

HAVANA, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memories Holguin Beach Resort has now reopened as an adults only property. Catering exclusively to guests over the age of 16, this resort now offers a relaxing adult only environment on the tranquil shores of Holguin with a range of room options, some recently renovated, a variety of dining venues and well-appointed amenities.

Whether travelers are heading on a romantic retreat for two, vacationing with a group of friends or traveling solo, Memories Holguin Beach Resort (https://www.memoriesresorts.com/resort/memories-holguin-beach-resort) offers convenient amenities and services to suit every vacation style. Guests can stay cool at the resort's extensive pool complex - with a striking waterfall feature - or soak up the sun on the breathtaking private beach.

Vacationers can spend time among lush gardens and acres of walking pathways when they stay at this resort. Guests can also look forward to a host of dining options, from romantic dinners at the à la carte restaurants to casual bites at the 24-hour snack bar. Travelers can upgrade their stay to a Diamond Club room category for added amenities like personalized check-in, discounts on spa treatments and exclusive beach area with waiter service.

