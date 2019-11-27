Folium Biosciences Launches "Truth in Hemp"

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Folium Biosciences (Folium), the world's largest vertically integrated producer, manufacturer, and distributor of Broad-Spectrum Hemp-derived Cannabinoids, launches "Truth in Hemp™" our industry facing platform and commitment in support of further reasonable regulation. As noted in the FDA announcement on November 25th, "CBD is available almost everywhere," and the FDA "recognizes significant public interest in CBD" therefore, Folium believes responsible growth is rooted in reasonable regulation. As a company, Folium has invested in quality, science, scale, and innovation to produce the world's finest unadulterated Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil with a high content of CBD. It is only through reasonable regulation that quality and safety be delivered to the public, and Folium believes the FDA must act against producers and distributors of CBD who do not meet quality and safety standards. As stated, the FDA's core mission is to protect public health.

"As a leader in the Hemp industry, Folium has long called for reasonable regulation and continued to invest in delivering the finest quality hemp-derived products in the world. There is no other Cannabinoid company positioned to compete with our core capabilities of quality, science, scale, and innovation. Folium has and will continue to be the source of truth in the industry through our actions and investments and not simply words. Since our founding, Folium has always employed a Chief Science Officer, and collectively our quality assurance department has over 75 years of experience in food and pharmaceuticals," said Kashif Shan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder.

Folium has invested in producing Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil in its most natural form through CO2 extraction and purification through chromatography versus solvent extraction and purification through distillation. There are inherent dangers in purifying Cannabinoids through distillation. It has been proven at high heat the Cannabinoids change in molecular structure and form synthetic by-products. Simply put, CBD distillation exists because it is easier and cheaper to produce, but the quality of the Cannabinoid products cannot be trusted.

Additionally, the studies highlighted in the FDA Consumer Update on November 25th are specifically around CBD Isolate. Folium agrees CBD Isolate does not belong in food or dietary supplements since it has been deemed a pharmaceutical product, and, as cited in the announcement, isolate may cause liver damage. CBD Isolate is a drug ingredient, as evidenced by GW Pharmaceutical's Epidiolex product. CBD Isolate is an isolated, refined, and concentrated product.

As Folium launches "Truth in Hemp™," the need for safe, high quality, truthful Cannabinoid products has never been greater for the public. Folium invites all stakeholders in calling for reasonable regulation, ensuring the public's safety through consumption of Hemp and Cannabinoids in its most natural and safest form, as a Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil. Through our quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium is unlocking the potential of Hemp and delivers on the promise of the Truth in Hemp.

