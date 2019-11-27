Newswire recently worked closely with a top-tier global apparel brand to help them receive recognition from a major industry outlet.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Newswire recently assisted a global apparel brand with their media and marketing communications efforts, in turn helping them land a feature in Women's Wear Daily (WWD). In addition, the company was also mentioned on CheddarTV for its innovative branding. The company had previously found it challenging to establish a media marketing and communications plan with a strong foundation prior to working with Newswire. After working with Newswire, the company was able to develop relationships with media contacts and increase their brand awareness by leveraging their owned media, as a part of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.



Newswire Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/50195_newswirelogoorig.jpg

"Time and time again, we see the value of a comprehensive approach to media and marketing communications," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"Our customers are able to land earned media mentions like these because of the Guided Tour. It's a process that our team has developed that includes thorough research, market analysis, and efficient campaign implementation. By combining these elements, we are able to help our customers deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums."

Women's Wear Daily is a fashion-industry trade journal that features breaking news for designers, celebrity trendsetters, and the fashion industry as a whole. A placement in WWD has helped solidify the position of this apparel brand in the industry, increasing both brand awareness and brand reputation simultaneously.

As a part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire customers can leverage a powerful Media Database of millions of contracts to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media and marketing communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided with a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

Email: anthony@newswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50195