PageUp Acquires Clinch: Talent Recruitment Marketing Innovator

Acquisition boosts PageUp's recruitment software power

MELBOURNE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp today confirmed its acquisition of Dublin-based recruitment marketing Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, Clinch. The acquisition of Clinch expands PageUp's recruitment software offering to include sophisticated proactive sourcing and other recruitment tools including: content management, automated recruitment marketing and enhanced candidate relationship management.

Founded in 2014, Clinch has built an innovative suite of tools that vastly improve recruitment experiences for candidates, recruiters and specialist sourcers. Clinch empowers customers to build and accelerate the recruitment funnel whilst delivering an exceptional, personalised candidate experience and saving time through automation.

Clinch also offers end-to-end recruitment analytics and insights so that sourcing strategies can be adjusted to deliver the best return on investment.

The announcement comes at a time when the job market and candidate expectations are rapidly evolving.

PageUp CEO, Mark Rice, commented: "It's widely acknowledged that there's a global skills shortage and how, when and why people change jobs is changing. The majority of people who took a new job last year weren't searching for one - meaning that HR technology must evolve. Recruiters need sophisticated yet intuitive tools to find, build relationships with, and hire great people - from both outside and within their organisations."

"Clinch's solutions deliver a great candidate experience from that first touch, right through to application. They dovetail perfectly with PageUp Recruitment and our entire PageUp Talent Management suite. Alongside their exceptional content management, automated recruitment marketing and enhanced candidate relationship management products, I've been very impressed with the Clinch team. We are delighted to welcome them to the PageUp family." Mark Rice added.

Clinch CEO, Paddy Doyle, said: "Inclusion of the Clinch functionality within PageUp will enable customers to source and attract the best talent at speed. Both solutions have been designed to deliver a great experience for candidates and recruiters whilst automating tasks so HR teams can focus on candidates rather than administration. We look forward to seeing the power of the Clinch functionality harnessed within PageUp."

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle - so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From recruitment and onboarding , through learning , into performance , and right up to best-practice succession planning, all backed up by platform-wide analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Singapore.