HIDC: Driven by Design and Innovation,Fully committed to building the city of the future on China Xiongan New Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 /The year 2019 marks the beginning of the second 40 years of reform and opening-up and the third year of the establishment of the Xiongan new area. On April 1st, 2017, the establishment of Xiongan new area showed the world a new concept of urban construction. " Future city " is not only a construction goal but also a design ideal. Over the past three years, the world has witnessed the high-standard planning and construction of Xiongan, and Xiongan has also attracted the design force from all over the world.

As more and more Chinese cities are named as the "design capital" by UNESCO, it has become a consensus that design is the driving force to promote high-quality urban development. Compared with Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other domestic "design capital" cities, Xiongan is at "world vision, international standards" urban development positioning with a kind of open and exploration gene. On April 20th, 2018, one year after the Xiongan new area was set up, "the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on the "Hebei Xiongan new area planning outline' "has been released. It depicted a beautiful blueprint of Xiongan new area--green ecological livable urban district, innovation-driven development area, coordinated development demonstration area, and open development area. In the "Hebei Xiongan new area planning guidelines", the concept of world vision, international standard, Chinese characteristics and high position are through it all-we select 12 first-class team from home and abroad in 279 planning agencies to carry out the new urban design international consultancy, which converges more than 60 academicians and planning building great master as well as more than 300 famous experts in the world to participate in the planning and research.

The successful convening of the first Hebei International Industrial Design Week in 2018 is not only a grand event for the design industry but also an important promoter for promoting the close integration of design with urban construction and industrial development. At the first design week, the director of the Finnish Design Museum, Juka Savolion, emphasized the value and possibility of design. He believes that design not only enhances the added value of products, but also is the productivity and new driving force of urban development and national economic development. After the end of the first design week, a series of cooperative project of China and Finland were launched, and the design market of the two countries was cultivated, creating an experimental space for the exploration of the future city.

The year 2019 coincides with the 100th anniversary of Bauhaus design, and a large scale of design commemorative activities have been held in China. The Bauhaus caravan has started its China tour and the German handcraft tour has also come to Xiongan, the " city of the future " . The design week combine Bauhaus and German precision design concept in a variety of activities. Feng Changhong, Shenzhen industrial design industry association executive vice President and secretary-general, director of Hebei industrial design innovation center, believes that the fusion of Bauhaus design and technology emphasizes three core concepts: humanist, nature and objectivity, which have been integrated into the new city of future, green, ecology, high-tech comprehensively. The introduction of the design concept will be beneficial to boost Xiongan building a green ecological livable urban district, innovation-driven development area, the coordinated development demonstration area, and open development area.

From November 21st to 27th, 2019, with the theme of "Design Force Empowers the City of the Future", the second HIDW focused on international design forward-looking concepts such as intelligent design, green design and service design, and the development trend of the industry. Urban design and standards requirements are explored. During the period, more than 10 events, including one keynote speech, one high-end summit, one design innovation trip, three exhibitions, and six design sharing sessions, were held concurrently to create a multi-angle urban construction.

The development of China's design and innovation industry is inseparable from open policy guidance and generous financial support. Taking Hebei Province as an example, in 2017, "Several Policy Measures for Supporting Industrial Design Development" was issued, and 500 million special funds were used to support industrial design development. As of September this year, the province has supported more than 400 industrial design projects with a total investment of 250 million. In HIDW in 2019, the first Goldreed Industrial Design Award was announced. It is reported that the award will receive a prize of RMB 1 million and a new high in design awards.

Director Shirley Feng said that design indeed affects a city. Starting from the fresh and powerful thoughts, the people with ideas together can build a city with a high degree. In the past year, the builders of Xiongan brings a diversified life needs and business forms. The power of design can give this life to the city construction, and create an ecological city and a happy city where people and nature live in harmony.

In order to attract top design resources in various forms and provide loose and powerful support for design innovation, Xiongan new area is in continuous dialogue with global design forces to build the city of the future and the next design capital.

HIDC

Huang Qiulan

0311-89928488

http://hidc-en.aty.cn/

SOURCE: HIDC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568410/Driven-by-Design-and-InnovationFully-committed-to-building-the-city-of-the-future-on-China-Xiongan-New-Area