Donnerstag, 28.11.2019
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
PR Newswire
28.11.2019 | 05:13
The Best Roomba i7, i7+, e6 & e5 Black Friday 2019 Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday iRobot Roomba deals are here. Experts at Consumer Articles have compared the best Roomba i7+, s9+, 980, 960, 890, 690, 650, e6 & e5 robot vacuums deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Black Friday The Best Deals 2019 Logo

Best Roomba i7 deals:

  • Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
  • Save on a wide range of Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums and bundles - at Amazon

Best Roomba e5 & e6 deals:

  • Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
  • Save up to $100 on the Roomba e5 at Amazon (limited time deal)
  • Save $75 on Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum - at iRobot.com (offer ends 12.7.19)

More Roomba deals:

  • Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon
  • Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
  • Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot continues to make innovations on their robotic vacuum cleaners, introducing new features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping, visual navigation, auto recharge and resume functionality and a self-emptying feature to their Roomba models. The latest entries include the Roomba i7, i7+, s9 and s9+ while the best-selling models from recent years include the Roomba 980, 960, 890, 690 and e5 robot vacuums.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

© 2019 PR Newswire