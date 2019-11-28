Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.11.2019 | 08:01
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

London, November 27

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

28 November 2019

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 October 2019 as follows:

Ex Dividend date:05/12/2019

Record date:06/12/2019

Payment date:30/12/2019

Dividend per share: 2.37 pence (Sterling)

Enquiries:

Corporate Broker

Robert Peel
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Email: robert.peel@cantor.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719

Company Secretary

Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736

© 2019 PR Newswire