Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, November 27
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Dividend Announcement
28 November 2019
The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 October 2019 as follows:
Ex Dividend date:05/12/2019
Record date:06/12/2019
Payment date:30/12/2019
Dividend per share: 2.37 pence (Sterling)
Enquiries:
Corporate Broker
Robert Peel
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Email: robert.peel@cantor.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719
Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736