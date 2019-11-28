SAFEGUARDS | HardgoodsNO. 170/19

EN 15493 and EN 15494, the specifications for fire safety and product safety labels of candles intended to be burned indoors, were updated in October and November 2019 respectively. These standards set out requirements which help to ensure a reasonable degree of safety during use and to minimize inappropriate use during the burning of a candle.

Both standards are now available and their previous version (i.e. 2007) is superseded. All conflicting national standards shall be withdrawn by April 2020 at the latest.

Table 1 and 2 list the comparison of significant changes between the 2019 versions of the standards (EN 15493 and EN 15494) and their predecessors.

Table 1 - Significant changes between 2019 and 2007 version of EN 15493



SIGNIFICANT CHANGES BRIEF EN 15493 2007 Edition New Edition Improved terms and definitions

Candle

One or more combustible wicks supported by a material that constitutes a fuel, which is solid, semisolid or quasi-rigid at room temperature (20°C to 27°C) Candle

One or more combustible wicks supported by a material that constitutes a fuel, which is solid or semisolid at room temperature (20°C to 27°C) with the main function of sustaining a light-producing flame, including any coatings on and articles or substances in the fuel New terms and definitions NIL Floating candle

Candle intended and designed for use in a suitable bowl or container filled with water Indoor candle

Candle intended and designed for use inside a house or a building with typical indoor conditions concerning ventilation, draught and temperature. Non-freestanding candle

Candle that is designed to be used with a supporting holder Aftersmoke time

Time the wick continues to smoke visibly after extinguishing the flame Residual height

Height of the candle, measured from the bottom of the candle to the surface of the molten fuel pool Modified requirement for self-extinguishing candles Container candles and candles Shall self-extinguish at the end of the burning time

Shall not cause the container to break Freestanding candle Shall self-extinguish at the end of the burning time.

Shall neither burn a paper placed underneath nor cause any scorch marks on it during the whole burning test Non-freestanding candle Shall self-extinguish at a residual height of =12 mm in case of candles with a maximum diameter of = 14 mm and at a residual height of =18 mm in case of other candles

Shall not crack or break at any time throughout the burning test (applicable to container candle) Defined more detail in the test procedure for the burning test Trimming the wick

Follow the instructions for use, if any. Trimming the wick

Follow the instructions for use provided with the candle as long as these instructions are limited to the mandatory or optional supplementary safety information defined in EN 15494. However, the following exception shall be considered: If the instructions indicate to trim the edges but a risk assessment shows that secondary ignition might occur at the edges of a candle (containing non-wax components e.g. lacquer or plastic foil) if the edges are not trimmed, then the test shall be done without trimming the edges between burning cycles. Floating candle

Place in a suitable bowl filled with water. Floating candle

Place in a suitable bowl filled with water. The bowl is made from a heat resistant material and filled with water to a level less than 1 cm below the rim. Freestanding candles marketed as self-extinguishing

Place on a surface that does not affect the burning property Freestanding candles marketed as self-extinguishing

Place on standard white copy paper, which covers the entire surface of the bottom of the candle plus at least 2 cm around the edges of the candle in all directions. Distance separated between candles during the test

Except for floating candles, shall be separated by the distance specified by the manufacturer's instructions Distance separated between candles during the test

Except for floating candles, all candles shall be separated by the distance specified by the instructions.

If there are no instructions, the samples shall be arranged without any distance between them. If the specified distance for tea lights is > 5 cm, they shall be arranged with a distance of 5 cm between them regardless of the instructions. Revised the requirement for aftersmoke time The wick shall not continue to glow or smoke for more than 20 s after extinguishing. The wick shall not continue to glow or smoke for an average time of more than 30 s after extinguishing. Modified the characteristics of candles selected for burn test cycles Type of candle:

a) Floating candles, container candles and candles marketed as self-extinguishing with a mass below 40g (including tea lights)

b) Floating candles and container candles with a mass above 40g

c) Candles with a mass below 40g (excluding floating candles and container candles)

d) Candles with a mass above 40g (excluding floating candles and container candles)

Type of candle:

a) Floating candles, container candles and candles marketed as self-extinguishing with a mass = 25g

b) Other candles with a mass = 25g

c) Floating candles, container candles and candles marketed as self-extinguishing with a mass > 25g

d) Other candles with a mass > 25g

New informative Annex A for calculations of hourly fuel consumption NIL Evaluation of hourly Fuel Consumption, help to improve the candle New informative Annex B for analysis of container candle surface temperatures NIL Evaluation of container candle surface temperatures, help to achieve a balance between the required product performance and the container temperature reached during the burning process

Table 2 - Significant changes between the 2019 and 2007 version of EN 15494

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES BRIEF EN 15494 2007 Edition New Edition New terms and definitions NIL Candle

One or more combustible wicks supported by a material that constitutes a fuel, which is solid or semisolid at room temperature (20°C to 27°C) with the main function of sustaining a light-producing flame, including any coatings on and articles or substances in the fuel

Container candle

Candle that is produced and used in the same container Floating candle

Candle intended and designed for use in a suitable bowl or container filled with water Indoor candle

Candle intended and designed for use inside a house or a building with typical indoor conditions concerning ventilation, draught and temperature Tea light

Cylindrical candle that is burned in a container which may be suitable to keep vessels containing coffee, tea or other liquids warm, by using a warming stove Votive candle

Candle that fully liquefies and is designed and intended to be burned in suitable container Product safety label

Label on a product that informs the observer of one or more potential hazards and describes the safety

precautions and/or actions required to avoid the hazard(s) Supplementary safety information

Safety information symbol or safety information text whose main purpose is to provide additional clarification Modified the layout of product safety labels The safety information symbol or text shall be placed below or beside the general warning sign. The supplementary safety information symbols or texts shall be placed in close proximity to the general warning sign below and/or to the right beside the general warning sign. Borders are optional. Modified the mandatory supplementary safety information

Never leave a burning candle unattended

Burn candle out of the reach of children and pets

Always leave at least xx cm between burning candles

Do not burn candles on or near anything that can catch fire Never leave a burning candle unattended

Keep away from things that can catch fire

Keep away from children and pets

Use a heat resistant candleholder (specific for certain candle types)

Use in a suitable bowl filled with water (specific for floating candle) New requirement on the minimum height of the supplementary safety symbols

NIL Min. 5 mm Modified the options for candles with a limited space for the label In cases where the safety labeling on the packaging or product is not practical, an instruction leaflet shall be available at the point of sale If the space is limited, the optional safety information can be placed elsewhere, e.g. on the rear of a peel off label or the inner sides of a fold-out label, together with the mandatory safety information repeated. There shall be clear indication where to find this additional safety information.

