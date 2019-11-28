SAFEGUARDS | HardgoodsNO. 170/19
EN 15493 and EN 15494, the specifications for fire safety and product safety labels of candles intended to be burned indoors, were updated in October and November 2019 respectively. These standards set out requirements which help to ensure a reasonable degree of safety during use and to minimize inappropriate use during the burning of a candle.
Both standards are now available and their previous version (i.e. 2007) is superseded. All conflicting national standards shall be withdrawn by April 2020 at the latest.
Table 1 and 2 list the comparison of significant changes between the 2019 versions of the standards (EN 15493 and EN 15494) and their predecessors.
Table 1 - Significant changes between 2019 and 2007 version of EN 15493
|SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
|BRIEF
|EN 15493
|2007 Edition
|New Edition
|Improved terms and definitions
|Candle
One or more combustible wicks supported by a material that constitutes a fuel, which is solid, semisolid or quasi-rigid at room temperature (20°C to 27°C)
|Candle
One or more combustible wicks supported by a material that constitutes a fuel, which is solid or semisolid at room temperature (20°C to 27°C) with the main function of sustaining a light-producing flame, including any coatings on and articles or substances in the fuel
|New terms and definitions
|NIL
|Floating candle
Candle intended and designed for use in a suitable bowl or container filled with water
|Indoor candle
Candle intended and designed for use inside a house or a building with typical indoor conditions concerning ventilation, draught and temperature.
|Non-freestanding candle
Candle that is designed to be used with a supporting holder
|Aftersmoke time
Time the wick continues to smoke visibly after extinguishing the flame
|Residual height
Height of the candle, measured from the bottom of the candle to the surface of the molten fuel pool
|Modified requirement for self-extinguishing candles
|Container candles and candles
Freestanding candle
Non-freestanding candle
|Defined more detail in the test procedure for the burning test
|Trimming the wick
Follow the instructions for use, if any.
|Trimming the wick
Follow the instructions for use provided with the candle as long as these instructions are limited to the mandatory or optional supplementary safety information defined in EN 15494. However, the following exception shall be considered: If the instructions indicate to trim the edges but a risk assessment shows that secondary ignition might occur at the edges of a candle (containing non-wax components e.g. lacquer or plastic foil) if the edges are not trimmed, then the test shall be done without trimming the edges between burning cycles.
|Floating candle
Place in a suitable bowl filled with water.
|Floating candle
Place in a suitable bowl filled with water. The bowl is made from a heat resistant material and filled with water to a level less than 1 cm below the rim.
|Freestanding candles marketed as self-extinguishing
Place on a surface that does not affect the burning property
|Freestanding candles marketed as self-extinguishing
Place on standard white copy paper, which covers the entire surface of the bottom of the candle plus at least 2 cm around the edges of the candle in all directions.
|Distance separated between candles during the test
Except for floating candles, shall be separated by the distance specified by the manufacturer's instructions
|Distance separated between candles during the test
Except for floating candles, all candles shall be separated by the distance specified by the instructions.
If there are no instructions, the samples shall be arranged without any distance between them. If the specified distance for tea lights is > 5 cm, they shall be arranged with a distance of 5 cm between them regardless of the instructions.
|Revised the requirement for aftersmoke time
|The wick shall not continue to glow or smoke for more than 20 s after extinguishing.
|The wick shall not continue to glow or smoke for an average time of more than 30 s after extinguishing.
|Modified the characteristics of candles selected for burn test cycles
|Type of candle:
a) Floating candles, container candles and candles marketed as self-extinguishing with a mass below 40g (including tea lights)
b) Floating candles and container candles with a mass above 40g
c) Candles with a mass below 40g (excluding floating candles and container candles)
d) Candles with a mass above 40g (excluding floating candles and container candles)
|Type of candle:
a) Floating candles, container candles and candles marketed as self-extinguishing with a mass = 25g
b) Other candles with a mass = 25g
c) Floating candles, container candles and candles marketed as self-extinguishing with a mass > 25g
d) Other candles with a mass > 25g
|New informative Annex A for calculations of hourly fuel consumption
|NIL
|Evaluation of hourly Fuel Consumption, help to improve the candle
|New informative Annex B for analysis of container candle surface temperatures
|NIL
|Evaluation of container candle surface temperatures, help to achieve a balance between the required product performance and the container temperature reached during the burning process
Table 2 - Significant changes between the 2019 and 2007 version of EN 15494
|SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
|BRIEF
|EN 15494
|2007 Edition
|New Edition
|New terms and definitions
|NIL
|Candle
One or more combustible wicks supported by a material that constitutes a fuel, which is solid or semisolid at room temperature (20°C to 27°C) with the main function of sustaining a light-producing flame, including any coatings on and articles or substances in the fuel
|Container candle
Candle that is produced and used in the same container
|Floating candle
Candle intended and designed for use in a suitable bowl or container filled with water
Indoor candle
|Tea light
Cylindrical candle that is burned in a container which may be suitable to keep vessels containing coffee, tea or other liquids warm, by using a warming stove
|Votive candle
Candle that fully liquefies and is designed and intended to be burned in suitable container
|Product safety label
Label on a product that informs the observer of one or more potential hazards and describes the safety
precautions and/or actions required to avoid the hazard(s)
|Supplementary safety information
Safety information symbol or safety information text whose main purpose is to provide additional clarification
|Modified the layout of product safety labels
|The safety information symbol or text shall be placed below or beside the general warning sign.
|The supplementary safety information symbols or texts shall be placed in close proximity to the general warning sign below and/or to the right beside the general warning sign. Borders are optional.
|Modified the mandatory supplementary safety information
|New requirement on the minimum height of the supplementary safety symbols
|NIL
|Min. 5 mm
|Modified the options for candles with a limited space for the label
|In cases where the safety labeling on the packaging or product is not practical, an instruction leaflet shall be available at the point of sale
|If the space is limited, the optional safety information can be placed elsewhere, e.g. on the rear of a peel off label or the inner sides of a fold-out label, together with the mandatory safety information repeated. There shall be clear indication where to find this additional safety information.
